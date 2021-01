Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 20:47 Hits: 3

After recovering in Berlin from reported Novichok poisoning, opposition figure Alexei Navalny has been arrested upon his return to Russia. Supporters say he is a political prisoner. Juri Rescheto reports from Moscow.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/alexei-navalny-arrest-return-to-russia-seen-as-brave-step/a-56256499?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf