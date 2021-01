Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 07:21 Hits: 7

KUCHING: The Sarawak government will provide food assistance to households in the Sibu division affected by the two-week movement control order which came into effect on Jan 16. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/18/sarawak-govt-to-provide-food-assistance-to-sibu-households-affected-by-mco