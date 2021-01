Category: World Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 07:53 Hits: 9

IPOH: The Thaipusam celebration will be different this year for devotees due to the conditional movement control order in place here. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/18/thaipusam-different-for-devotees-this-year-due-to-ongoing-mco