Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 17:51 Hits: 6

Prominent Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was taken into police custody after arriving in Moscow. Navalny, who survived an attempt on his life in August, said he was "not afraid of anything."

