STOCKHOLM, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Sweden continues to buy and use the antiviral drug remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients, despite the World Health Organization (WHO)'s advice against doing do, Swedish News Agency TT reported on Sunday. Read full story

