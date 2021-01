Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 16:29 Hits: 5

President-elect Joe Biden's goal of delivering 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine within the first 100 days of his presidency "is absolutely a doable thing," Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Sunday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-fauci-100-million-vaccinations-100-absolutely-doable-13981600