Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 19:20 Hits: 5

MILAN: Italy's health ministry on Sunday (Jan 17) reported 377 coronavirus-related deaths within the previous 24 hours, and 12,545 confirmed new infections. On Saturday it had reported 475 deaths and 16,310 new infections. Italy has registered 82,177 deaths from COVID-19 since the virus came to ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/italy-reports-377-coronavirus-deaths-12-545-new-cases-13982592