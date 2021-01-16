Ukrainians Sing And Dance The Old Year Out And The New One In

Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 17:49 Hits: 2

Old and young danced, sang, and marched from morning till morning in Krasnoyilsk, a village in southern Ukraine close to the Romanian border, to see in the new year according to the popular Malanka tradition -- sometimes referred to as the Ukrainian Mardi Gras. Falling near the end of the month-long holiday season on January 13-14, Malanka is how Ukrainians celebrate Old New Year, according to the Julian calendar. Although details differ from region to region, generally it entails lots of food, drink, caroling, concerts, parades, good-natured pranks, and garish costumes.

