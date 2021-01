Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 23:54 Hits: 9

Charity Kalebbo Ahimbisibwe, the head of the Citizens' Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda, says she does not believe that the 2021 elections for president and parliament were free, fair and credible.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/uganda-vote-not-100-free-credible-election-observer-says/a-56250607?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf