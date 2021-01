Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 07:40 Hits: 10

Left-wing CHP leader Canan Kaftancioglu inflicted a humiliating defeat on Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul in 2019. Now the Turkish president wants revenge in court.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/turkey-s-recep-tayyip-erdogan-threatens-rivals-with-jail/a-56252279?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf