Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 05:51 Hits: 10

Ten days after rioters breached the U.S. Capitol in a deadly attack that stunned the world, cities nationwide were girding for a potential new wave of violent protests over the weekend, erecting barriers and deploying thousands of National Guard troops.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210117-washington-and-cities-across-the-us-brace-for-violence-ahead-of-inauguration