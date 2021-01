Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 07:09 Hits: 11

BUTTERWORTH (Bernama): The Apollo Market here has been ordered to close for seven days starting Monday (Jan 18) due to non-compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the movement control order. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/17/covid-19-apollo-market-in-penang-ordered-to-close-from-monday-jan-18