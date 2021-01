Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 07:12 Hits: 11

(Reuters) - Protesters are expected to descend on statehouses across the United States on Sunday in support of baseless claims that electoral fraud robbed President Donald Trump of a second term, as law enforcement officials girded for possible violence. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/17/us-capitals-gird-for-pro-trump-armed-protests-as-fbi-flags-risk-of-violence