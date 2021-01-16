The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Serbian Freelancers Protest Retroactive Taxes

Serbian Freelancers Protest Retroactive Taxes Hundreds of freelancers and online workers marched through central Belgrade on January 16 to protest a recent law that requires them to pay income taxes for the last five years. The Serbian Tax Administration sent out thousands of tax bills in October 2020. Organized by an informal group known as the Association Of Internet Workers In Serbia, demonstrators called the practice “tax prosecution,” claiming the measure has been adopted without prior discussion. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said that protests are not a solution as “taxes must be paid.” The association is calling for talks with the government.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/serbia-online-workers-tax-protest/31049248.html

