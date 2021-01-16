Capitol rioters say an officer told them 'it's your house now'

Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 18:15 Hits: 2

The U.S. Capitol riots took place more than one week ago but the FBI is still uncovering details about the grim historic event. According to The Hill, two of the rioters arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol have revealed a Capitol police officer actually told them "it's your house now" as they breached the federal building.

A criminal complaint filed on Thursday, Jan. 14 outlines FBI agents' interview with Robert Bauer, of Cave City, Va., and his cousin Edward Hemenway, Winchester, Va., two men who admitted that they were among the pro-Trump mob that entered the building as lawmakers worked to certify the Electoral College vote. The two recounted what occurred that day as they recalled their discussion with the officer.

The complaint reads, 'Both Bauer and Hemenway recalled staying on the same level of the U.S. Capitol, while inside the building. Both men remembered encountering a police officer after they entered. According to Bauer, the police officer grabbed his hand, shook it, and said, 'It's your house now.' Bauer believed that the policeman was acting out of fear. Hemenway similarly recalled the officer shaking Hemenway's hand and Hemenway said, 'Sorry,' to which the officer replied, 'It's your house now, man,' and gave Hemenway a half-hug.'"

Bauer admitted that he believes the officer responded in fear due to the mob rushing into the building. However, that officer's identity still remains unknown. On Friday, the men appeared in federal court in Bowling Green, Va., as they pleaded not guilty to charges of "trespassing and knowingly entering a restricted building or grounds," according to the Courier-Journal.

The latest news comes as the FBI and other law enforcement agencies continue investigating the U.S. Capitol riots to hold as many rioters accountable as possible. President Donald Trump is also being held accountable for his dangerous rhetoric that allegedly contributed to the riots taking place. On Jan. 14, the president was impeached for a second time for inciting an insurrection.

