Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 17:38 Hits: 8

Germany's government called for a thorough probe in Russia into the activist's poisoning. A Justice Ministry spokesman said the Kremlin had the clothing, blood and tissue samples necessary to carry out an investigation.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-sends-alexei-navalny-transcripts-to-moscow-in-poisoning-probe/a-56250997?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf