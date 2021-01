Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 17:43 Hits: 8

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal's Finance Minister Joao Leao has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said on Saturday, a day after he took part in an in-person meeting in Lisbon with top EU officials including Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. Read full story

