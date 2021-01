Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 16:02 Hits: 8

Germany has given transcripts of interviews with Alexei Navalny to Russia as part of Moscow's probe into the poisoning of the Kremlin critic, a Justice Ministry spokesman said, demanding a thorough investigation into the crime.

