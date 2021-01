Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 15:35 Hits: 4

The head of the Council of Europe has expressed “great concern” after the Association of Schools of Political Studies of the Council of Europe was added to the list of “undesirable” organizations in Russia.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/council-of-europe-urges-russia-to-explain-ngo-designation-as-undesirable-/31049089.html