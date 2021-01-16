Here are the most dangerous and notable lies Trump spewed during his presidency

Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 16:47 Hits: 5

For the last four years, fact-checkers have had their hands full keeping up with President Donald Trump's unprecedented level of dishonesty. While The Washington Post reported that Trump had delivered more than 22,000 false or misleading claims and as of Oct. 22, a new editorial highlights the president's most dangerous lies over the course of his presidency.





President Trump has made more than 20,000 false or misleading claims | Fact Checker youtu.be





CNN reviewed Trump's history of lies to shed light on the most notable ones he has told.

From his false claims taking credit for the Veterans Choice health care program former President Barack Obama signed into law in 2014 to the ridiculous "Sharpiegate" incident where Trump created his own weather forecast for Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and his fiasco with former adult film star Stormy Daniels the publication noted just how ridiculous some of Trump's lies have been.



In fact, some of the disgraced president's notable claims likely helped to shape his presidency and the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. The publication reports that Trump's remarks insisting the coronavirus was "under control." From the beginning of the pandemic up to the grim point where the country is now, Trump has repeatedly claimed that his administration has had the coronavirus "under control."

Even after a chaotic shutdown, the unorganized economic reopening, and the incriminating tapes Bob Woodward released where Trump admitted how bad the virus was, he continued to maintain his deceptive stance. Now, the United States has reported more than 23 million positive COVID cases with a death toll near 400,000.

10 times Trump downplayed the coronavirus www.youtube.com

Another ongoing lie Trump told centered on health care. Throughout the course of Trump's presidency, he told lie after lie about the release of his healthcare plan. Now, with just four days left in his presidency, there is still no healthcare plan. However, on more than a dozen occasions, Trump promised the plan would be released but to no avail.



15 times Trump promised to enact a health care plan www.youtube.com

Trump's "most depressing lie" centers on his latest conspiracy about the election being stolen from him. In the months leading up to the presidential election, Trump repeatedly insisted if he lost the election, it would be because Democrats cheated.



That claim set the tone for Trump to justify losing the election which subsequently led to a barrage of other lies and conspiracy theories that inundated social media platforms with misinformation. That same lie also spawned the challenges lawmakers put in motion to contest the Electoral College certification that was interrupted by angry Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol.

Out of the thousands of lies Trump doled out over the last four years, his ploy to overturn the presidential election will likely have the strongest impact on the Republican Party.

