Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 15:28 Hits: 4

Ugandan officials struggled to explain how polling results from Thursday’s vote were compiled amid an internet blackout. The past few months saw Uganda’s worst pre-election violence in decades.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Africa/2021/0116/Uganda-s-president-claims-sixth-win-amid-allegations-of-rigging?icid=rss