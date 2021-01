Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 12:08 Hits: 3

Russia says it is beginning the procedure to withdraw from the international Open Skies Treaty after the United States last year left the accord, which allows unarmed aerial surveillance flights over dozens of participating states.

