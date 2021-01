Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 10:36 Hits: 11

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right party on Saturday chose Armin Laschet, the pragmatic governor of Germany’s most populous state, as its new leader — sending a signal of continuity months before an election in which voters will decide who becomes the new chancellor.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210116-merkel-ally-armin-laschet-elected-new-leader-of-germany-s-cdu-party