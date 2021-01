Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 15:12 Hits: 0

Iran has ordered the removal of the private encrypted messengering application Signal from local application stores after it reportedly was deemed "criminal content" by the Islamic republic’s filtering committee.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-deems-signal-criminal-content-removes-from-local-app-stores/31048089.html