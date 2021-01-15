Biden unveils an actual plan to ramp up vaccination across the U.S.

Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 21:23 Hits: 0

As soon as he is sworn in to Office President Joe Biden will order FEMA and the National Guard to set up thousands of community coronavirus vaccine clinics nationwide. In a Friday afternoon speech President-elect Biden announced his administration will turn easily-accessible areas, including schools and gymnasiums, into these vaccination centers, and promised to make locations "equitable." He also promised mobile vaccine centers.

As part of his plan to "quickly jumpstart" the COVID-19 inoculations the Biden administration will also make the vaccine available at local pharmacies across the country, CNBC reports.

Biden also said his administration would reach out to a wide variety of clinical and non-clinical professionals, including retired health care workers, to help inoculate more Americans.

"Here's the deal: The more people we vaccinate, the faster we do it, the sooner we can save lives and put this pandemic behind us and get back to our lives and loved ones," Biden had said Thursday. "We won't get out of it overnight and we can't do it as a separated nation."

Biden has set a huge goal for his first 100 days: 100 million Americans vaccinated.

But he may face more than just logistical challenges of getting Americans vaccinated.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Friday berated President Donald Trump and his administration for promising to fully distribute the federal stockpile of vaccine, when there was none to release.

"This is a deception on a national scale. Oregon's seniors, teachers, all of us, were depending on the promise of Oregon's share of the federal reserve of vaccines being released to us," Gov. Brown said, adding, "there is no federal reserve of doses."

On Friday Biden promised to use the Defense Production Act to ensure more vaccine can be made quickly.

