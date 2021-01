Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 09:20 Hits: 4

The National Rifle Association announced Friday it has filed for bankruptcy protection and will seek to incorporate the nation’s most politically influential gun-rights group in Texas instead of New York, where a state lawsuit is trying to put the organization out of business.

https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210116-us-gun-rights-group-nra-files-for-bankruptcy