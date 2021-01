Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 22:59 Hits: 2

President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan Thursday to end “a crisis of deep human suffering” by speeding up vaccines and pumping out financial help to those struggling with the pandemic’s prolonged economic fallout.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/health/20210114-biden-team-unveils-1-9-trillion-covid-19-rescue-package