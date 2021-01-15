Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 12:45 Hits: 2

Amid increasing concerns over police brutality, France's police watchdog has been targeted for a controversial reform. This week, we also took a look at the human cost of Armenia's defeat in Nagorno-Karabakh, Denmark's giant wind-powered vertical farm and, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues, a French soap opera that has found a high-tech way to deal with the absence of an isolating cast member. Plus, FRANCE 24 explores Coco Chanel's legacy, 50 years after the fashion icon's death.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210115-dr-fauci-on-getting-back-to-normal-tunisia-10-years-post-arab-spring-and-chanel-s-legacy