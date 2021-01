Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 14:19 Hits: 2

Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced the resignation of his government on Friday, accepting responsibility for years of mismanagement of childcare subsidies, which wrongfully drove thousands of families to financial ruin.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210115-dutch-government-collectively-resigns-over-childcare-subsidies-scandal