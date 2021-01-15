The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Operation Warp Speed: How US Covid-19 vaccination plan became politicised

Category: World Hits: 2

Operation Warp Speed: How US Covid-19 vaccination plan became politicised Operation Warp Speed is the name of an ambitious programme put in place by the Trump administration to deliver Covid-19 vaccines across the US. Widely touted during the presidential election campaign and officially rolled out in December, it was supposed to have 20 million people vaccinated by January 1 of this year. But by that date, barely 25 percent of the target had been reached. So what happened? Has the operation fallen victim to politicisation? Our Washington correspondents Matthieu Mabin and Fanny Allard report.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/reporters/20210115-operation-warp-speed-how-us-covid-19-vaccination-plan-became-politicised

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version