People in the Indian Ocean's Comoros terrified by how fast Covid-19 is spreading

Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 17:14 Hits: 1

Twenty people have already died in the new wave of Covid-19 that hit Mohéli, one of the islands in the Comoros archipelago. Healthcare workers and other concerned volunteers are struggling with a lack of aid as well as a large segment of the population that doesn’t understand what safety precautions to take in order to limit the spread. Our Observer described the situation on the ground.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/africa/20210115-comoros-moh%C3%A9li-covid19