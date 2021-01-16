Texas realtor who flew on private jet to the Capitol arrested after filming herself breaking in

Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 02:30 Hits: 9

A real estate broker from Frisco, Texas, has been charged in the Capitol building insurrection that took place in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6. Jenna Ryan documented her crimes on social media and is being charged with “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority” and “disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.” The complaint includes Facebook posts from Ryan’s account detailing her private jet flight, with images, from Denton, Texas, to Washington to participate in a crime against our democracy.

Ryan made headlines with her photos and video from the Capitol siege, including one strange image of her in front of one of the many broken Capitol building windows that showed her smiling and putting up the victory sign (Lord knows it wasn’t the peace sign), and writing this cryptic soliloquy: “Window at The capital [sic]. And if the news doesn’t stop lying about us we’re going to come after their studios next...” Ummm. Got that?

Specifically in Plano and Frisco suburbs, but DOJ just announced they will focus on those who breached the Capitol only, so she should be...oh, oopsie! pic.twitter.com/OVtOzWetED January 8, 2021

Ryan had denied ever having entered the Capitol building, but there were about a million videos and images showing that if by “not” entering the Capitol building she meant she totally and absolutely entered the Capitol building, then that makes sense. Ryan had attempted to delete most of her self-incriminating video and photo work, but things don’t just disappear because Jenna wants them to. According to numerous reports, the FBI complaint points to Ryan’s now-deleted posts where she says things like “We’re gonna go down and storm the capitol. They’re down there right now and that’s why we came and so that’s what we are going to do. So wish me luck.” Later on, at the Capitol building, Ryan can be heard saying “We are going to fucking go in here. Life or death, it doesn’t matter. Here we go." Ruh roh, Jenna.

Of course, the best part of this is the deep-seated entitlement of it all. Ryan has money and means, and her anxieties are clearly not “economic.” Right after saying they were going in, Jenna took a moment to remind everyone that she, the person about to break the law, was Jenna Ryan: “Y’all know who to hire for your realtor. Jenna Ryan for your realtor.”

Let’s let Ms. Ryan speak for herself, and talk about how “We're going to be breaking those windows, dealing with the tear bombs, tear with the gas bombs [sic]...” Before you watch the video though, notice how when she begins, she talks about how “I’m always a front runner.” Which doesn’t mean what she thinks it means. She follows that up by boasting she is always on the “cutting edge.” This is important to note because of its telltale signs of narcissism. This entire enterprise is based in narcissism. Ryan has YouTube showswhere she professes to teach people about “self love” and recovering from the abuses of being in relationships with narcissists. Anyone who understands this personality disorder and the very fraught relationships around it, understands that things like codependency, borderline personality disorder, and other issues like this are closely related to being the child of a narcissist (or an addict).

The irony (or maybe not even an irony) is that the entire MAGA cult’s relationship to Donald Trump and the tea party-style leadership is a textbook case of codependency on a narcissistic parent or spouse.

Listen to the words of Jenna Ryan. "They're taking everything" is her justification for #insurrection at the #CapitolRiots. This came from the words of Trump, right-wing propaganda, and Republicans like Ted Cruz. pic.twitter.com/CwgmXtGobg January 9, 2021

Meet Jenna Ryan, the Texas real estate broker that took a private jet to join Trump supporters at the DC rally, "We're all going to be up here. We're going to be breaking those windows, dealing with the tear gas... WE HAVE TO because THEY are taking our sh*t" pic.twitter.com/HD51tG3FD8 January 8, 2021

And if you want to watch her a little more than is comfortable, here’s video of her now-deleted Facebook live video from the Capitol building steps.

Here she is telling us that she once again was fooled by a narcissist. The twist is that she’s not talking about Trump (but she should be).

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2009460