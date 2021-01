Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 17:27 Hits: 5

The United States on Friday sanctioned companies in Iran, China and the United Arab Emirates for doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines and on three Iranian entities over conventional arms proliferation.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-imposes-fresh-sanctions-on-iran-in-final-days-of-trump-presidency-13968466