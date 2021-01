Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 19:58 Hits: 6

Facing the imminent collapse of its health system, Amazonas state in northern Brazil started transferring coronavirus patients to other regions Friday as hospitals run out of beds and oxygen.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/no-more-beds-brazil-s-amazonas-state-transfers-covid-19-patients-13970572