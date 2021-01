Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 17:15 Hits: 4

The U.S. Senate will have to ”walk and chew gum at the same time” as it balances working through impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump and enacting President-elect Joe Biden’s legislative agenda, said Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

