Trump Jr. gets a call from the Washington, D.C., attorney general—and it’s not for a playdate

In January 2020, Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine filed a civil complaint against the Trump Organization and the Presidential Inaugural Committee alleging that they had misused a lot of money. Whether or not Ivanka and Donald Jr. (along with others in the group of con artists) inflated prices and spent money at Trump properties that amounted to corruption and grift is still being investigated. What is known is that a lot of money from that campaign got moved around to a lot of people with very close relationships to the Trumps and the Trumps’ financial interests. And the Trumps generated a lot of money for their inaugural committee.

CNN reports that Donald Trump Jr., the somehow least-remarkable Trump, just got notified that he’s got some ‘splaining to do. According to the report, Junior was contacted most likely in regard to $50,000 spent by the Trump Organization on a block of hotel rooms. A court filing from earlier this week says, "This reservation was arranged by the personal assistant to Donald Trump, Jr. at the Trump Organization. The contract was executed on behalf of the Trump Organization by a close personal friend of Donald Trump, Jr. named Gentry Beach." Thoughts and prayers?

It seems that while the President’s Inaugural Committee was not a part of this initial contract, after Junior’s Trump Organization didn’t pay the bill, it somehow made its way to the inaugural committee and was handled by them. That’s a not-legal thing, for those not-lawyers out there. Ivanka Trump was deposed for five hours early in December regarding the inaugural committee, and Ivanka is also involved in the ongoing tax evasion investigation into Trump’s strange finances.

