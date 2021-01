Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 04:18 Hits: 9

Dozens of COVID-19 patients in the Amazon rainforest’s biggest city will be flown out of state as the local health system collapses, authorities announced Thursday as dwindling stocks of oxygen tanks meant some people were starting to die breathless at home.

