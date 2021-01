Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 04:35 Hits: 8

WELLINGTON: People from the Cook Islands can start quarantine-free travel to New Zealand next week, the two governments said on Friday (Jan 15), but New Zealand-based people will have to wait until later in the year to visit the Cook Islands. The Cook Islands is one of the few countries to remain ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-zealand-cook-islands-travel-bubble-one-way-13965608