Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 03:53 Hits: 9

The Committee to Protect Journalists says the Russian authorities should repeal the controversial "foreign agents" law and ensure that national telecommunications regulator Roskomnadzor is not used to threaten and harass media organizations and censure journalists.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/foreign-agents-russia-cpj-rfe-rl-lipien/31047065.html