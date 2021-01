Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 04:38 Hits: 9

Ex-Michigan governor Rick Snyder is among a number of former state officials charged over the Flint water crisis, authorities said Thursday, the latest development in a years-long health scandal that has come to symbolize social injustice in the US.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210115-former-michigan-governor-and-other-officials-charged-over-flint-water-crisis