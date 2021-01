Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 08:11 Hits: 8

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his ministers will decide on Friday whether to resign over the government's mismanagement of childcare subsidies, which a parliamentary inquiry found last month had driven thousands of families to financial ruin.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/dutch-government-childcare-subsidy-scandal-13967098