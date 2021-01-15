Jared and Ivanka refused Secret Service agents access to residence restrooms, costing $3,000 a month

Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 00:50 Hits: 10

Being born rich and vapid means that when you get older you are usually going to be rich and vapid. The needs of others are filtered through your warped life experience. If your dad is a dunderhead narcissist who isn’t particularly smart and mostly a misanthrope, your education won’t likely be particularly well-rounded. The Washington Post has a fun little scatological story about Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. You might remember them as the incompetent boobs who were given all kinds of wildly important positions of power in the president’s cabinet, where they seem to have mostly served themselves and tried to figure out ways to enrich their flailing empires.

The fiscally conservative Trumps, known for their garish taste and in your face displays of wealth, are also known for not being at all fiscally conservative, frequently on the brink of financial ruin, and not very bright. They are also born rich and demand that the poors and those who aren’t them act like servants. This means no using the bathroom! Find your own bathroom! According to the Post, the U.S. Secret Service detail assigned to the Kushner family residence in Washington, D.C., were forbidden from using the facilities there. According to the Post, the Trump-Kushner residence had at least six bathrooms. I guess rich people are so full of … they need as many bathrooms as possible available to them at all times? But there are more details to this story.

The Post reports that portable toilets were first used along with a residence of former President Barack Obama, but those two fixes did not last. The portable toilets led to angry residents demanding their removal, and “after a Secret Service supervisor from the Trump/Kushner detail left an unpleasant mess in the Obama bathroom at some point before the fall of 2017, according to a person briefed on the event. That prompted the leaders of the Obama detail to ban the agents up the street from ever returning.” The latter story seems like something vengeful, but there are no other details available about the incident.

As a result, the Secret Service finally found a residence across from the Kushner and Trump home that had a basement with a bathroom that could be accessed from the rear. The woman who owned the place rented that space to the brave men and women protecting the first family. “Since September 2017, the federal government has been spending $3,000 a month — more than $100,000 to date — to rent a basement studio, with a bathroom, from a neighbor of the Kushner family.”

A spokesperson for the White House said that Jared and Ivanka never told their Secret Service that they could not use one of their six bathrooms. Who to believe?

