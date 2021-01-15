This Week in Statehouse Action: Sedition edition

By this time next week, we’ll have a new president! (… hopefully)
But with Donald Trump’s second impeachment (who says Congress can’t act with state legislature-like speed when it wants to?) because of his responsibility for last week’s violence in the U.S. Capitol, we’re very much not yet done with the old one.
Worse, we’re far from done with his effects on politics—from federal elected officials all the way to state capitols.
In fact, the number of state legislators so affected by Trump that they traveled to DC last week for the terrorist attack on the Capitol is actually much larger than it was when I wrote about it in this space last week.
In Virginia, three Republican delegates (Ronnie Campbell, Mark Cole, Dave LaRock) signed a letter casting doubt on the validity of the election outcome and asking Vice President Mike Pence to effectively disenfranchise millions of Virginia voters.
That is, Republican lawmakers in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, who were still sore about Obama winning their (mostly) historically blue states, wanted to figure out a way to give some of their electoral votes to the Republican presidential candidate for a change.
How? By allocating them by (conveniently GOP-gerrymandered) congressional districts.
Then 2016 happened and they weirdly forgot all about it.
(That is, Trump won all of those states but Virginia, which was about to go fully indigo at every level of government.)
But (via Dave Weigel, who writes one of the few newsletters I actually read [and you should, too] and has been on this incredibly esoteric beat for as long as I have, somehow) Republicans in some states are suddenly reconsidering this scheme.
In Michigan and Wisconsin, specifically, proposals to effectively disenfranchise voters who live in densely populated areas are already being floated.
In Wisconsin, there’s actual legislation to allocate the state’s electoral votes by (gerrymandered) congressional district being considered.
Thankfully, both of these states have Democratic governors who aren’t shy about using their veto pens.
And on top of that, Michigan is about to get its first redistricting via an independent commission.
Still, as yet another anti-democratic proposal from the GOP, it should very much generate concern.
Speaking of independent redistricting commissions …
… Arizona’s is about to get hijacked by Republicans.
As an erudite consumer of this missive, you are no doubt aware that Arizona (somewhat surprisingly) went for Joe Biden in the presidential election and now is represented by two Democratic U.S. senators.
Add this blue-ward statewide trend to the state’s Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC), and you have a recipe for Democratic gains all the way down the ballot.
The Arizona IRC is made up of five members: two Democrats and two Republicans selected by the majority and minority leaders of the legislature, who then ostensibly select the fifth, their chair, from among five independent candidates vetted and presented by a body called the Commission on Appellate Court Appointments (yes, CACA).
If the four members of the IRC deadlock, as is likely, the selection of that fifth member reverts to CACA.
Robert Wilson hosted multiple pro-Trump events at his gun store and was an election observer for his county Republican committee.
Thomas Loquvam is a lobbyist for one of Arizona’s major utilities and helped direct a seven-figure dark money campaign against Democratic candidates for the state’s public utilities regulatory commission.
Erika Neuberg has been a significant donor to the GOP governor and conservative super PACs, though she’s given to Democrats, as well. She’s a national board member of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.
Gregory Teesdale is a venture capitalist.
And finally, Megan Carollo is the owner of a high-end floral boutique, but her partner reportedly advises the Arizona Mexico Commission, a trade association chaired by the Republican governor, and is president of a firm that has received lucrative contracts via the governor’s budget.
So much for independent redistricting in Arizona.
And finally, Illinois!
I don’t talk much about the Illinois legislature in this space—mostly because it’s so Democratic-dominated that it’s either A. not very interesting or B. consumed by intra-party squabbles that don’t really impact most residents.
Democratic Rep. Mike Madigan was originally elected to the legislature in 1970.
He became House speaker in 1983, where, apart from the two years the GOP had the majority in the mid-1990s, he’s been ever since.
Over the years, Madigan established what’s known as “The Program,” a vast fundraising and volunteer network, and this helped him retain the loyalty of Democrats who feared for their electoral fortunes without his machine’s assistance.
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015