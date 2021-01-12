Three Democrats Test Positive for Covid After Assault on Capitol

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 21:29 Hits: 1

Three U.S. congress members have tested positive for the coronavirus after being caught in the chaos on January 6 when hundreds of President Donald Trump supporters assaulted the Capitol, raising fears of new infections.

The case of Bonnie Watson Coleman, who represents the Democratic Party in the House of Representatives, has been joined this Tuesday by those of her colleagues Pramila Jayapal and Brad Schneider, confirmed during the day.

This Monday, Democratic legislator Watson Coleman, who during last week's violent assault on the U.S. Congress took refuge along with other congressmen, some without masks, announced on Monday that she had contracted the COVID-19.

"After the events of Wednesday, including the shelter with several colleagues who refused to wear masks, I decided to take a covid test (and) I tested positive," tweeted the representative for New Jersey.

Congressional physician Brian Monahan already warned legislators this Sunday that those who were sheltered in that room last Wednesday may have "been exposed to another occupant infected with the coronavirus."

Unfortunately, I received a positive COVID-19 test this morning following being tested yesterday on the advice of the House Attending Physician. January 12, 2021

"Only hours after Trump incited a deadly assault on our Capitol, many Republicans were refusing to take even the slightest precaution such as wearing a mask...creating a super-propagation event on top of which there was a national terrorist attack," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, on Twitter.

Brad Schneider, D-Illinois, announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus after taking refuge in a location with other legislators who refused to wear masks.

"I'm at least the third member of that chamber to pay the price," Schneider said, noting the positive coronavirus tests of Jayapal and Watson Coleman.

Jayapal is pushing for people in Congress to show greater care in following safety guidelines and for anyone who ignores mask requirements to be punished, including senators and representatives.

