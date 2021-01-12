Mexico and US Will Extend Border Restriction Until February 21

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 22:47 Hits: 1

Mexican authorities asked their U.S. counterparts to extend restrictions until February 21 to limit land crossings through the border due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday.

The Secretariat issued a press release. It noted that several federal bodies are under orange epidemiological alert due to the spread of COVID-19, so the extension for another month of restrictions to non-essential land crossings is needed.

The Ministry of Foreign Relations #SRE of #México reported that he proposed to the government of #EEUU extend the closure of the #frontera common until February 21, this after an analysis of the development of the spread of the pandemic of #COVID19 . pic.twitter.com/Szc4dksPts January 12, 2021



The Secretariat of Foreign Affairs pointed out that those restrictions will be under the same terms since their implementation on March 21, 2020.



It indicated that both countries would coordinate health measures along the border, which will be in force until 11:59 pm on February 21, 2021.

