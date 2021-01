Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 17:20 Hits: 1

Britain's leading supermarket groups have called for "urgent intervention" to prevent major disruption to Northern Ireland food supplies amid new post-Brexit regulations, while customers at one major retailer's European stores have already reported several days of empty shelves.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210113-uk-supermarkets-warn-of-n-ireland-shortages-as-eu-customers-face-empty-shelves