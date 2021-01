Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 03:30 Hits: 1

A team of experts from the World Health Organization arrived in Wuhan on Thursday to start a highly politicised probe into the origins of the coronavirus, as China reported its first death from Covid-19 in eight months.

