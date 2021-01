Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 19:54 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Initial jobless claims in the United States soared to 965,000 last week, indicating severe disruption to the labor market recovery by COVID-19 spikes, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Read full story

