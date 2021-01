Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 21:03 Hits: 1

The former Minneapolis policeman accused of killing a Black man by kneeling on his neck will stand trial alone, without three officers accused of aiding and abetting the alleged murder, a Minnesota judge ruled on Tuesday (Jan 12), in part because of COVID-19 concerns.

