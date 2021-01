Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 22:49 Hits: 1

About 9,000 children died in Ireland's "mother and baby homes", where unmarried mothers were routinely separated from their infant offspring, according to an official report published Tuesday (Jan 12).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/9-000-died-in-irish-homes-for-illegitimate-infants-13947504